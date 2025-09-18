Massive Attack Join the “No Music for Genocide” Boycott

In September 2025, iconic trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack announced their decision to pull their entire catalog from Spotify. The move aligns them with the growing No Music for Genocide initiative, which calls on artists and labels to remove music from digital platforms in Israel as a cultural boycott against the country’s ongoing assault on Gaza. Over 400 artists — including Faye Webster, Arca, Japanese Breakfast, and MIKE — have already joined the campaign.

Massive Attack emphasized the historical precedent of cultural boycotts, citing the artist-driven resistance against apartheid South Africa. In their statement, the band declared that similar action is necessary today, describing the campaign as “imperative.”

Spotify CEO’s AI Defense Investments Spark Backlash

Beyond regional boycotts, Massive Attack also took a bolder step: requesting their music be removed from Spotify in all territories. The band’s decision stems from revelations about Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and his investment fund, Prima Materia, which has funneled money into Helsing, a defense tech company. Helsing develops artificial intelligence software that integrates into fighter aircraft and military drone systems.

The group condemned the financial links, writing:

“The economic burden long placed on artists is now compounded by a moral & ethical burden, whereby the hard-earned money of fans & the creative endeavors of musicians ultimately funds lethal, dystopian technologies.”

For Massive Attack, the decision is about more than royalties — it is about resisting the normalization of tech companies investing in warfare.

Massive Attack Join Growing Wave of Artist Resistance

Massive Attack are not alone. Other acts such as King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Xiu Xiu, Hotline TNT, and Deerhoof have already pulled their music from Spotify in recent weeks.

This growing resistance highlights a larger conversation about the role of streaming platforms in shaping global culture — and the responsibilities of their executives in making ethical investments.

As of now, Massive Attack’s catalog remains accessible on Spotify, but Universal Music Group, their longtime label, has been formally requested to take down their music worldwide. Whether this sparks a wider industry movement remains to be seen, but the message is clear: artists are demanding accountability.