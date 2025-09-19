Together for Palestine: Historic Wembley Concert 2025

A Night That Made History in London

On September 17, 2025, London’s Wembley Arena became the stage for Together for Palestine, the largest benefit event ever held for Palestine. Curated by Brian Eno, actor-activist Khalid Abdalla, Marsm founder Khaled Ziada, and producer Tracey Seaward, the four-hour event combined music, activism, and solidarity.

- Advertisement -

The lineup featured 69 artists, actors, and activists, with live performances and pre-recorded appearances streamed worldwide on YouTube. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, opened with a powerful speech.

Musical Highlights: Gorillaz, Portishead & More

The Gorillaz unveiled their unreleased track Damascus, featuring Yasiin Bey and Omar Souleyman, set to appear on their upcoming album The Mountain (March 2026). Behind them, their animated avatars raised the Palestinian flag, a moment destined for cultural history.

Damon Albarn’s and Gorillaz performances for Together for Palestine live pic.twitter.com/eun8Znw1NY — sky 🎸 (@invislovebot) September 17, 2025

Palestinian musicians including Faraj Suleiman, Saint Levant, and Nai Barghouti joined global names like James Blake, King Krule, Jamie xx, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Hot Chip, Nadine Shah, and PinkPantheress. Damon Albarn also performed alongside the London Arab Orchestra and Juzour Dance Collective.

- Advertisement -

A rare reunion of Portishead delivered a moving version of Roads, while Annie Lennox shared a stripped-back rendition of Why?. Neneh Cherry performed Seven Seconds with Greentea Peng, underscoring the night’s spirit of collaboration.

Beyond Music: Voices of Truth & Solidarity

The concert balanced artistry with activism. Journalist Yara Eid honored reporters killed in Gaza, while actor Richard Gere, Florence Pugh, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Guy Pearce stood in solidarity. Football icon Eric Cantona questioned FIFA and UEFA’s double standards on Israel’s participation, and filmmaker Louis Theroux didn’t hold back, shouting: “It’s genocide!”

By the end of the night, host Jameela Jamil announced that over £2 million had been raised—£1.5M in donations and £500K from ticket sales. Proceeds will support organizations like Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Palestine Medical Relief Society.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOt2W1KjNu7/?ig_mid=D1FEFBCA-A085-4610-926C-A10DCF1D11C8

Legacy & What’s Next

Brian Eno explained in The Guardian that the idea was inspired by Wembley’s 1988 Free Nelson Mandela concert, which helped spotlight apartheid in South Africa. He hopes Together for Palestine will spark similar global awareness.

The movement doesn’t end here. A follow-up event, Gig for Gaza, is set for October 17 at London’s Troxy, organized by Paul Weller with artists including Primal Scream and Inhaler.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOt-hByjNXy/?ig_mid=60B16655-CD45-43D8-8ADB-0C1E6064368F

With its combination of groundbreaking performances and urgent calls for justice, Together for Palestine will be remembered as a cultural and political milestone of 2025.