RAYE Drops “Where Is My Husband?” + 2026 World Tour

South London powerhouse RAYE has officially kicked off her next era with the fiery new single “Where Is My Husband?” and the announcement of a massive 2026 world tour. The track serves as the first glimpse into her long-awaited sophomore album, currently referred to as Album 2, which is expected in 2026.

First taste of Album 2 🎶

- Advertisement -

Debuted at her standout Glastonbury 2025 set, “Where Is My Husband?” blends brassy, retro-inspired production with modern R&B energy. Created alongside producer Mike Sabath, the song channels ‘60s girl-group soul while spotlighting RAYE’s witty take on the trials of single life. Its glamorous music video only fuels the hype, solidifying it as a bold introduction to her next project.

The 2026 World Tour: Dates & Cities 🌍

To celebrate this new chapter, RAYE will embark on the “This Tour May Contain New Music” world tour in 2026. The run begins on January 22 in Łódź, Poland, travels across Europe through February, and then heads to the UK & Ireland, including:

Manchester (Feb 17)

Glasgow (Feb 20)

- Advertisement -

Birmingham (Feb 22)

Two O2 Arena shows in London (Feb 26 & 27)

Dublin (Feb 28)

The North American leg kicks off on March 31 in Sacramento and includes iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before wrapping on May 12. RAYE’s sisters, ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, will support across all dates.

What’s next for RAYE ✨

While the upcoming album remains untitled, fans can already pre-order it via her official site. Speaking recently, RAYE hinted at a more hopeful tone compared to her emotional 2023 debut My 21st Century Blues. With her rising festival acclaim and growing global fanbase, many are already tipping her as a future Glastonbury headliner.

TicketsTickets for the 2026 world tour go on general sale September 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales available in select countries on September 23 for fans who pre-order the new album.