Miley Cyrus Stuns on Jimmy Kimmel Live With Emotional “More to Lose” Performance

Miley Cyrus Delivers a Devastatingly Beautiful “More to Lose” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Miley Cyrus turned late-night television into an emotional theater on Thursday (May 22), performing her latest single “More to Lose” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Dressed in a dramatic hooded coat and surrounded by a haunting string section, the Grammy-winning artist channeled raw vulnerability under stark spotlights.

The performance echoed the cinematic melancholy of the track’s recently released music video, further highlighting Cyrus’ evolution as a deeply expressive storyteller. The stripped-down arrangement let the lyrics cut through with clarity: “I just thought we had more to lose.”

- Advertisement -

In a previous Instagram video, Cyrus shared insight into her creative approach. “On a song like ‘More to Lose,’ I try to keep it a singular take,” she explained. “It’s really a song that’s more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought.”

She added, “I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to feel perfect. I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional.”

The poignant ballad serves as a centerpiece for Something Beautiful, Cyrus’ highly anticipated ninth studio album, arriving May 30. The album includes 13 tracks, among them “End of the World,” “Prelude,” and its title track, with guest appearances by Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard.

A visual album companion — described as “a one-of-a-kind pop opera” — will premiere June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Co-directed by Cyrus alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, the film promises to blend music, visuals, and personal narrative in a striking format.

Speaking recently with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Cyrus reflected on how her journey into sobriety and self-acceptance shaped this chapter. “The sobriety is like my God. It’s changed my entire life,” she said.

If “More to Lose” is any indication, Something Beautiful will be Miley Cyrus at her most honest, cinematic, and emotionally fearless yet.