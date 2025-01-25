Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Faces Delays Due to Legal Issues

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael—produced with the cooperation of his family and estate—has hit a bit of a snag. It’s now pushed to October 3, 2025, because of some unexpected legal drama around its script.

So, here’s the deal: the original screenplay by John Logan apparently crossed some legal lines. Back in 1993, Jordan Chandler accused Jackson of molestation, and his family settled the case out of court for $20–25 million. As part of the settlement, they included a clause that said Chandler’s story couldn’t be shown in any movie. Well, it looks like that little detail got missed, and the story made it into the script. Cue the need for rewrites and reshoots to fix the problem.

Word is that the Chandler storyline played a big role in the movie’s narrative, framing the accusations as a money grab. Now, the production team, including director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody), is scrambling to rework the film.

- Advertisement -

Filming originally wrapped in May 2024, and the budget was set at $150 million. But with these reshoots set for March 2025, costs are going up—and the Jackson estate is footing the bill.

The cast is still all in, though. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s real-life nephew, plays the lead, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller also stars as John Branca, the estate attorney.

The film promises to showcase Michael Jackson’s triumphs, struggles, and iconic performances on a big, cinematic scale. But, for now, fans will have to wait just a little longer to see it all come together.

It’s been a bumpy road for the project, but the team seems committed to getting it right. Here’s hoping the wait is worth it!