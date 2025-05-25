Michael Jackson Biopic Delayed to 2027, May Be Split into Two Films

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has officially been delayed until 2027, with Lionsgate now considering splitting the film into two parts. Originally slated for an October 3, 2025 release, the project—helmed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King—is still deep in post-production and facing structural revisions.

At the studio’s latest earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced the delay, confirming over 3.5 hours of footage and suggesting the final product may be too expansive for a single film. “We’re excited about the footage, and we’ll announce a definitive release strategy soon,” Feltheimer said, adding the film would now be part of the company’s 2027 lineup.

Hit Channel had previously reported speculation about a two-part release, especially after no footage was shown at this year’s CinemaCon. Script rewrites and planned reshoots—especially of the film’s controversial third act—are also delaying the timeline. The original script reportedly included a depiction of the abuse allegations that the Jackson estate opposes dramatizing, prompting major narrative changes.

Starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his screen debut, the film’s cast includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson, with Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, and Kat Graham portraying key figures from Michael’s life. Kendrick Sampson will play legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Despite backlash from critics like Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed—who accused the film of “glorifying a man who raped children”—Michael is still moving forward, albeit cautiously.

Whether it lands as one epic or two parts, fans will have to wait a little longer to relive the complex legacy of the King of Pop.