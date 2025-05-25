Freddie Mercury Allegedly Had a Secret Daughter, New Biography Reveals

A new biography titled Love, Freddie is turning heads with a stunning claim: legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury may have had a secret daughter. Written by biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, the book explores an alleged hidden chapter of Mercury’s life that few knew about.

According to the biography, the child—referred to only as “B.”—was conceived in 1976 during an affair Mercury had with a friend’s wife. Now 48 and working as a healthcare professional, B. has come forward to share her story and a collection of 17 handwritten journals that Mercury allegedly gave her, chronicling his innermost thoughts and life experiences.

“After more than three decades of lies, speculation, and distortion, it’s time to let Freddie speak,” B. reportedly told Jones. She added that her relationship with Mercury was loving and sustained until his death in 1991. The diaries contain details from Mercury’s childhood in Zanzibar, his school years in India, and his rise to rock stardom—culminating in his final entries just months before his passing from AIDS-related bronchial pneumonia.

Jones, who was first approached by B. three years ago, expressed initial skepticism. However, she now says she’s convinced of B.’s authenticity. “No one could have faked this for three and a half years,” Jones stated in an interview with the Daily Mail.

If true, this revelation adds a deeply personal layer to the Freddie Mercury legacy, emphasizing the complexity and humanity behind one of music’s most iconic figures.