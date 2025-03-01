MF Doom’s Notebooks Returned to Widow Following Legal Settlement

The legal dispute over MF Doom’s personal notebooks has reached a resolution. His widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, had sued the late rapper’s A&R representative, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, for copyright infringement, fraud, and misrepresentation, alleging he had wrongfully obtained Doom’s notebooks after his passing in 2020.

According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit has now been settled amicably and privately, with the notebooks returned to Thompson.

“We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close,” Thompson said in a statement, emphasizing the importance of preserving Doom’s legacy. While public narratives around the issue had been “misrepresented or unfairly magnified,” she acknowledged that Alapatt had kept the notebooks safe and expressed gratitude for their return.

Alapatt, in his own statement, described Doom as “a dear friend” and reiterated that his intention was always to preserve the legendary artist’s work. “My only goal has always been to showcase Doom’s lasting musical genius,” he said, adding that he trusts Thompson to determine the next steps for the notebooks.

With this resolution, the focus now returns to celebrating MF Doom’s enduring influence on music and culture, ensuring that his unparalleled artistry continues to inspire generations to come.