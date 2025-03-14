Mathame’s Humans: A Revolutionary Fusion of Music, AI, and Emotion #Listen

Mathame, the influential Italian electronic duo, return with their groundbreaking new single Humans—a release that blurs the lines between music, technology, and human emotion. This isn’t just another track; it’s a movement that is already reshaping the conversation around artificial intelligence and creative expression.

Ahead of its release, Mathame built anticipation by displaying massive billboards worldwide with the word HUMANS, transforming their entire Spotify aesthetic to match. The track first launched exclusively on Spotify on March 12, followed by a global release on March 14.

In a fascinating experiment, Mathame shared Humans with ChatGPT, an AI known for rational analysis. However, the response was anything but robotic. The AI described the song as “beautiful,” admitted to feeling a sense of longing, and even expressed a desire to “move with it,” lamenting that it didn’t have a body to truly experience the music. This unexpected emotional reaction has ignited discussions on AI’s evolving relationship with art and human creativity.

Mathame reflected on the deeper meaning of Humans, questioning the role of sound in defining human identity, even in an era of rapid technological evolution. Their message is clear: music remains a powerful, unifying force that should remain untamed and free.

The track has already achieved legendary status, having been first played at Coachella 2023 and later presented in its final form at the Las Vegas Sphere alongside ANYMA, complete with a newly refined topline and immersive visuals. Now, with a carefully orchestrated campaign across social media, streaming playlists, and editorial placements, Humans is poised to dominate the electronic music landscape.

Beyond the single, Mathame continue to push boundaries with their cutting-edge NEO show, which has captivated audiences worldwide. Following a special edition at Ushuaïa Dubai on New Year’s Eve, the show now heads to South America, with major performances scheduled in Buenos Aires and Santiago in April.

With recent high-profile collaborations, including work with John Summit and a remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Free, Mathame continue to redefine electronic music. Humans is not just a song—it’s a glimpse into the future of sound, technology, and emotion.