Mary J. Blige Releases Emotional Holiday Single ‘Christmas Without You’

Listen to Mary J. Blige’s new Christmas single, Christmas Without You, an emotional track that captures the tender side of the holiday season. Known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige brings her signature heartfelt style to this holiday release, collaborating with longtime producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. The two have teamed up before on some of her most popular albums, including Share My World and The Breakthrough.

Together with writers Astyn Turrentine and David “D1” Grant Jr., Blige and Jerkins crafted Christmas Without You into a moving melody that reflects the sadness of celebrating the holidays without a loved one. Set to soulful piano and lush string arrangements, the song conveys Blige’s longing and bittersweet holiday spirit. Despite her heartache, she continues to honor traditions and hopes that Santa might reunite her with her loved one this holiday season.

Feel the depth of Christmas Without You and immerse yourself in Mary J. Blige’s soulful interpretation of love, loss, and holiday traditions.

