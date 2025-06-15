Mariah Carey Unleashes Glamorous Chaos in New “Type Dangerous” Video Featuring MrBeast

Mariah Carey is back with flair, fire, and a little danger. The pop icon has officially dropped the music video for her new single “Type Dangerous,” and it’s a dazzling, tongue-in-cheek spectacle that doubles as the first visual from her upcoming 16th studio album.

The video, directed by Joseph Kahn, features YouTube megastar MrBeast in a surprise cameo during its final act. The seven-part visual introduces Mimi as a fierce femme fatale dealing with a series of ill-fated suitors: Mr. Player, Mr. Danger, Mr. Traitor, Mr. Racer, Mr. Dealer, and finally, MrBeast himself.

Set across glamorous scenes and laced with Carey’s signature wit, “Type Dangerous” finds the diva in full control. “I don’t have time for the rigamarole,” she warns in the first verse, arriving in a glittering evening gown as the chaos unfolds around her. “Never been afraid of love / That’s why I like ’em dangerous,” she sings, affirming her taste for thrill—on her own terms.

The release comes shortly after the single debuted, and as buzz grows around her upcoming album, MC16, which will be released via Gamma Records—a new label backed by Apple Music. The album will be her first full-length project since 2018’s “Caution,” a critically acclaimed top 5 hit on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this year, Carey celebrated the 20th anniversary of her legendary 2005 LP “The Emancipation of Mimi” with a deluxe reissue packed with remixes, bonus tracks, and unreleased material. With “Type Dangerous,” she’s ushering in a bold new era—equal parts sparkle and savagery.