Purple Disco Machine Revives 70s Funk with New Single “Ghost Town” ft. Retrosonix

Purple Disco Machine, the undisputed king of nu-disco, returns to his roots with a sensational new single, “Ghost Town,” featuring Retrosonix. Blending vintage grooves with modern production, the track is a disco-funk revival aimed straight at the dancefloor—and it’s already becoming a staple in his DJ sets worldwide.

Released early on Beatport for club play, “Ghost Town” brings back the raw, soulful energy of 70s disco. Retrosonix delivers irresistible vocals that sound lifted straight from vinyl archives, while Purple Disco Machine’s signature groove and hypnotic synth work form the backbone of a future classic. Crafted with deep respect for the past and a clear eye on the present, this is a club weapon engineered for peak-time euphoria.

The accompanying animated music video, directed with vivid imagination, is just as captivating. Viewers follow Tino Piontek (aka Purple Disco Machine) as he cruises a surreal cityscape from daylight to midnight. With overlapping scenes, shifting colors, and psychedelic transitions, the visual perfectly captures the song’s trippy and nostalgic vibe.

“While a number of my recent records have leaned into the 80s electronic disco feel,” says Purple Disco Machine, “I never lost my love for the funky disco of the 70s… I hope ‘Ghost Town’ haunts you—in a good way.”

Fans will also be thrilled to know that Purple Disco Machine’s 2025 tour is heating up. From Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands (June 22) to Les Plages Électroniques in Cannes (August 8–10), plus US dates in San Diego, LA, and San Francisco, the tour promises all-out disco heaven. If you’ve been vibing with his 2022 hit “Twisted Mind,” “Ghost Town” is your next late-night obsession.

Purple Disco Machine Featuring Retrosonix Ghost Town