Charli XCX Declares “Brat” a Forever Mood During Explosive LIDO Festival Set in London

Charli XCX is not ready to let go of her “Brat” era—and neither are her fans. During her headlining set at LIDO Festival in London’s Victoria Park (June 14), the avant-pop queen declared “Brat summer” to be more than a fleeting moment: “It’s a forever thing.”

Closing her explosive hour-long set, a bold message appeared on the stage screen:

“‘Brat’ summer is over. But actually… I don’t think it is. So tell me the truth: Will you hate me if I stick around? Because honestly I don’t know who I am if it’s over… It wasn’t just a summer thing—it’s a forever thing.”

The show featured a star-studded lineup from Charli’s curated Partygirl event, including Bladee, The Dare, 070 Shake, The Japanese House, Kelly Lee Owens, A.G. Cook, and more.

- Advertisement -

One of the night’s most anticipated moments? The first-ever live performance of the “Rewind” remix, where Bladee joined Charli on stage. After a brief technical hiccup (and a quick off-stage reset), the duo nailed their performance, much to the crowd’s delight. “My bad!” Charli laughed, adding to the charm of the moment.

Charli xcx halts a performance of “Rewind” ft. Bladee at London’s #LidoFestival: “Hold up, are we doing the wrong version?” pic.twitter.com/aTzRAgP7lT — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2025

Viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg took center stage during “Apple,” performing the now-iconic TikTok dance, which has seen renditions from BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Glen Powell, Dave Grohl, and even Charli’s fiancé, George Daniel of The 1975.

Amelia Dimoldenberg from "Chicken Shop Date" as Charli XCX's "Apple" girl. pic.twitter.com/piS7zPyNdH — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2025

In the crowd? Future Beatles biopic stars Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson, spotted cheering along as fans speculated they’d be surprise dancers.

Next up, Charli headlines Glastonbury’s Other Stage later this month, where festival organizers have expanded the area due to overwhelming interest.

Meanwhile, Charli continues to balance chart success with cultural dominance, recently winning Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards and making surprise appearances across European festivals—including a guest spot during Air’s set at We Love Green in Paris.