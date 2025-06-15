David Guetta & Cedric Gervais Channel French House Roots with Summer Anthem “A Better World”

David Guetta and Cedric Gervais are back in sync with a dazzling new collaboration: “A Better World.” Arriving just in time for summer, the track blends soulful 70s disco influences with a modern French house twist—offering the kind of uplifting energy dancefloors crave.

Built on a foundation of replayed instrumentation and fresh vocals inspired by Jackie Moore’s 1970s sound, “A Better World” pulses with nostalgia while embracing the future. From nu-disco grooves to its soulful core, it’s a song rooted in unity, self-expression, and collective joy.

“We wanted to bring back the sound we grew up on—DJ Falcon, Cassius, Daft Punk,” shared Cedric Gervais, reflecting on the track’s throwback spirit. “It’s a return to the roots that made us fall in love with electronic music.”

This isn’t the duo’s first rodeo. Fans will remember their global hit “Would I Lie to You” (2016), which has racked up over 500 million streams, followed by last year’s underground favorite “Switch.” With “A Better World,” Guetta and Gervais complete a sonic trilogy that celebrates their French house heritage.

Cedric Gervais continues to dominate the global circuit with tracks like “Bad Girl” and “Feel Better” with Sick Individuals, alongside remixes of classics like “We Are Family” and “House Music.” His 2025 tour includes stops at EDC Orlando, Cavo Paradiso, and Marquee Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, David Guetta is reclaiming the summer season with mega-residencies at Ushuaïa Ibiza and the new UNVRS, as well as major festival sets at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Lollapalooza, and a massive hometown show at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille.

A Better World is more than just a feel-good track—it’s a full-circle celebration of the timeless sounds that continue to shape dance music culture.

Stream it now on all major platforms.

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais

A Better World