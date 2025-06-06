Mariah Carey Returns with New Single After Years: “Type Dangerous”

Mariah Carey makes her long-anticipated return to the spotlight with a brand-new single “Type Dangerous“ — her first major solo release in years, excluding remixes and collaborations. This marks her official comeback since the critically acclaimed Caution album, which dropped in 2018. Though the new track’s title remains under wraps, it is widely believed to be the first preview of her upcoming studio album, still without a confirmed release date.

Type Dangerous is co-written with none other than Anderson .Paak and produced by Carey herself alongside NWI and Daniel Moore. It boldly samples the legendary Eric B. Is President by Eric B. & Rakim, adding a nostalgic hip-hop flavor to her signature sound. The result is a fresh blend of soulful vocals, slick production, and rich musical references — a soundscape only Mariah could command.

This release follows a recent celebration of The Emancipation of Mimi, her landmark 2005 album that redefined her career and pop music alike. Now, 20 years later, she’s once again redefining what a Mariah Carey era sounds like in 2025.

🎧 Listen Type Dangerous :