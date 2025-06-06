Le Castle Vania Drops Ballerina Code EP for John Wick Spin-Off: A Haunting, High-Octane Soundtrack Experience

Electronic music architect and longtime John Wick collaborator Le Castle Vania (Dylan Eiland) ignites 2025 with the release of Ballerina Code, an EP crafted for the highly anticipated film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. Out now via his label Always Never Records, the three-track collection blurs the line between raw club energy and cinematic storytelling.

Le Castle Vania’s signature adrenaline-fueled sound has been a cornerstone of the John Wick franchise since 2013, seamlessly blending with the intense fight sequences and underground club scenes that define the series. With Ballerina Code, Eiland infuses the action with a more graceful yet haunting sonic layer, reflecting the darker emotional landscape of the upcoming spinoff.

Each track on the EP pulses with high-impact electronics, dark atmospherics, and intricate production — staying true to the DNA of John Wick while evolving its sound. This release also builds momentum for Eiland’s upcoming full-length album, following a string of recent singles including Nobody Gets Out Alive Part 3.

- Advertisement -

Known for his 46-million-stream hit John Wick Mode and even appearing on-screen in John Wick: Chapter 2, Le Castle Vania continues to push the boundaries where cinema and electronic music collide. Ballerina Code is more than a soundtrack — it’s an immersive sonic assault tailored for the world’s most stylish assassin universe.

Stream the EP now!