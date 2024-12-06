Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years of Merry Christmas and Holiday Hit

Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album and the timeless holiday anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” To mark the occasion, Carey has released the Digital Deluxe Anniversary Edition of Merry Christmas, packed with festive surprises.

This special edition includes the remastered St. John the Divine concert, the streaming debut of her live performance of “Hero,” and the video version of “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time).” Physical collectors can rejoice too, as the release is available on nostalgic formats like 7” and 12” vinyl, cassette, and CD single.

The celebrations don’t stop there. Starting December 13, Carey fans can unwrap more exclusive editions of Merry Christmas, including a mesmerizing zoetrope vinyl with animated effects, a 2LP Deluxe Edition featuring a 24-page photo booklet chronicling her Christmas legacy, and a remastered recording of the 1994 St. John the Divine concert. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) is also offering ultra-premium formats sourced from the album’s original master tapes for audiophiles.

Meanwhile, Carey’s Christmas Time tour is lighting up stages across the U.S., culminating in a grand finale in New York City on December 17. Her holiday anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” continues its reign, recently certified 16x Platinum by the RIAA and re-entering the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas legacy remains unmatched, and this 30th-anniversary celebration cements her status as the undisputed Queen of Christmas.