Lorde Teases New Album as She Returns to the Studio with Producer Jim-E Stack

Lorde has officially returned to the studio, sparking excitement among fans as she begins work on a new album. The New Zealand singer-songwriter, known for her unique sound and ability to constantly reinvent herself, has been teasing new music for months, leaving fans eager for what’s next.

Recently, Lorde shared a brief clip on social media, showing herself nodding along to a catchy techno beat with the tantalizing caption, “Will be back in touch.” This snippet sent her fanbase into a frenzy, and now, the buzz has been further fueled by producer Jim-E Stack, who posted a photo of Lorde in the studio, hard at work on her computer.

- Advertisement -

Jim-E Stack, a sought-after producer who has worked with renowned artists like Bon Iver, The Kid LAROI, and Charli XCX, is lending his expertise to Lorde’s new project. His involvement suggests that fans can expect something innovative and fresh from the upcoming album. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Lorde, whose last album, Solar Power, was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

Lorde’s discography is a testament to her evolution as an artist. She first burst onto the scene with her debut album Pure Heroine in 2013, followed by the critically acclaimed Melodrama in 2017. Each album has showcased her growth, both musically and lyrically, with Solar Power marking a more introspective and environmentally conscious turn in her career.

In addition to her solo work, Lorde has recently been in the spotlight for her collaboration on the remix of “Girl, so confusing” with Charli XCX, demonstrating her continued relevance and adaptability in the ever-changing music landscape.

As fans eagerly await more details, one thing is clear: Lorde is ready to surprise the world once again. With Jim-E Stack by her side, her forthcoming album promises to be another step forward in her artistic journey, blending her signature style with new, unexpected elements.

Stay tuned for updates as Lorde prepares to release what could be one of the most anticipated albums of the year.