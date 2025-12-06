Lily Allen Announces 2026 North American Tour for West End Girl

Lily Allen Returns to North America With Her Most Honest Era Yet

Lily Allen is stepping back into the spotlight like someone who finally shut the door on a messy past and decided to take the whole diary on tour. After seven years away from North American stages, the British singer is bringing the brutally honest world of West End Girl to fans across the U.S. and Canada in April 2026. And she isn’t just performing the hits. She’s performing the whole emotional arc, in order, like a theatre show with a pop heart and zero filters.

It’s the kind of comeback that makes longtime fans grin and newer ones whisper “oh we’re really doing this.”

The album that blew up online

If you somehow missed the cultural moment: West End Girl became a viral storm thanks to Allen’s unflinching storytelling about divorce, desire, and the emotional wreckage of modern relationships. Gen Z ran wild with its most chaotic quotes, while critics stamped it as her rawest and most sophisticated record yet. Rolling Stone even placed it at Number 33 on the 100 Best Albums of 2025, calling it “the most brutal album of the year.”

That reputation alone makes a full-sequence live performance feel like an event, not just a tour.

A tour that spans continents and eras

Before crossing the Atlantic, Allen will warm up with a long run of UK and Ireland shows in March, including multi-night stints at Manchester’s Aviva Studios and London’s iconic Palladium. Then she’ll hit arenas in June, closing at Dublin’s 3Arena.

But the North American leg is the one turning heads. It kicks off April 3 in Chicago and moves through Toronto, Boston, New York, Philly, DC, Atlanta, LA, and San Francisco. These are her biggest headlining audiences in the U.S. so far, marking a milestone moment in her career two decades in. The vibe is very much “this is the one you don’t skip.”

03-02 Glasgow, Scotland – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

03-03 Liverpool, England – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

03-05 Birmingham, England – Symphony Hall

03-07 Sheffield, England – Sheffield City Hall

03-08 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – O2 City Hall Newcastle

03-10 Manchester, England – The Hall at Aviva Studios

03-11 Manchester, England – The Hall at Aviva Studios

03-14 Nottingham, England – Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

03-15 Cambridge, England – Cambridge Corn Exchange

03-17 Bristol, England – Bristol Beacon

03-18 Cardiff, Wales – New Theatre

03-20 London, England – The London Palladium

03-21 London, England – The London Palladium

03-22 London, England – The London Palladium

04-03 Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

04-07 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

04-11 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

04-14 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-17 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

04-19 Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

04-21 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

04-25 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

04-28 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

06-16 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle

06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

06-19 Manchester, England – AO Arena

06-21 Leeds, England – First Direct Bank Arena

06-23 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

06-24 Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena Cardiff

06-26 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live

06-27 London, England – O2 Arena

06-30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

A preview on SNL

Before the tour officially launches, Allen will give fans a taste when she returns to Saturday Night Live on December 13, performing as the musical guest on an episode hosted by Josh O’Connor. Considering the album’s confessional nature, expect stripped-back vocals, sharp emotional tension, and maybe a little chaos in the best way.

FAQ

When does Lily Allen’s 2026 North American tour start?

Lily Allen’s North American dates begin on April 3, 2026, in Chicago, marking her first major U.S. tour in seven years.

What will Lily Allen perform on the West End Girl tour?

She’ll perform West End Girl in full and in order, offering fans a complete, immersive version of the viral breakup album.

How can fans get tickets for the 2026 tour?

Artist pre-sale begins December 5, with general ticket sales starting December 12. Fans can sign up through Allen’s official site.