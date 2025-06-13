Lil Wayne – “Mama Don’t Worry” feat. Future & Lil Baby: A Heartfelt Bonus to Tha Carter VI

Lil Wayne continues to expand the world of Tha Carter VI with a second bonus track, “Mama Don’t Worry,” featuring Future and Lil Baby. Arriving just one day after the bold “Banned from NO (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj, this new offering shifts the tone to something far more personal and heartfelt.

Produced by ATL Jacob, “Mama Don’t Worry” opens with an emotive hook by Future, setting a reflective mood. His lines focus on survival and resilience, building a message of reassurance for the mothers who raised them. Lil Baby jumps in with his melodic signature, delivering lyrics about providing for his siblings and pushing through pain to reach success. Then comes Weezy, offering punchline-packed introspection and spiritual gratitude: “Angels watch over my shoulder like an umpire.”

While the track leans more into emotion than bravado, it stands out as one of the most genuine and vulnerable moments on Tha Carter VI. It’s a thank-you letter wrapped in 808s, where each artist acknowledges the foundation laid by the women who helped shape them — and the promise to honor that every day.

- Advertisement -

Although “Mama Don’t Worry” doesn’t come with the sharp-edge headlines of “Banned from NO,” it adds a welcome layer of maturity and depth to the album’s narrative arc. With two bonus tracks now in rotation, Tha Carter VI proves to be more than just an album — it’s a living, evolving story.

Stream “Mama Don’t Worry” now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all platforms.

Lil Wayne – “Mama Don’t Worry” feat. Future & Lil Baby