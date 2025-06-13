Will Smith – “Pretty Girls” feat. OBanga: Feel-Good Summer Anthem & Music Comeback

Will Smith is officially back in the music game — and he’s bringing the sunshine. After a long hiatus from the music scene, the global star drops a fun, carefree new track titled “Pretty Girls”, featuring up-and-coming rapper OBanga.

Blending nostalgic ’90s energy with a fresh 2025 urban twist, “Pretty Girls” is exactly what its title promises: a breezy, danceable tribute to summer, fun, and — of course — the girls who light up the season. With a rhythmic beat laced with dancehall influences and smooth, catchy hooks, the track is tailor-made for beach parties, car rides with the windows down, and TikTok dance clips.

Will Smith keeps things light and playful, sticking to his signature clean style: positive vibes, cheeky humor, and effortlessly likable charisma. There’s no need for bravado here — just feel-good rhymes and a groove you can’t help but move to.

Meanwhile, OBanga injects the song with modern street flavor and energetic flow, offering a cool contrast that keeps the track dynamic and relevant. His presence adds that necessary edge, helping “Pretty Girls” land comfortably between throwback charm and contemporary heat.

Though not meant to be deep or groundbreaking, “Pretty Girls” succeeds as a sunny, feel-good soundtrack to summer 2025 — and marks a confident step in Will Smith’s musical reawakening. Expect buzz, smiles, and replay buttons getting worn out.

Will Smith feat. OBanga – Pretty Girls