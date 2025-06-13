Metallica’s Load Is Back – Remastered, Reissued, and Ready for Reappraisal

Metallica’s 1996 album Load returns today in a remastered deluxe edition that sheds new light on one of the band’s most controversial releases. Originally following the seismic success of The Black Album, Load marked a deliberate stylistic shift. The band embraced shorter hair, darker aesthetics, and a genre-expanding sound that pulled from grunge, blues, Southern rock, and alt-metal. Many longtime fans were divided, but Load still went multi-platinum and produced their first number-one single, “Until It Sleeps.”

This new reissue is available in several formats, including a remastered double LP, a three-CD set, and an expansive deluxe box set featuring 15 CDs, 4 DVDs, and a 128-page book. In total, there are 245 previously unreleased tracks: raw demos, alternate takes, live recordings, and B-sides. The deluxe version includes three full concerts from the Load tour era, along with club warm-ups and rare soundboard captures, including their headlining 1996 Lollapalooza set.

Listeners can explore early versions of key songs like “The Outlaw Torn” and “Wasting My Hate,” as well as covers that highlight Metallica’s live identity, including Budgie’s “Breadfan” and Anti-Nowhere League’s infamous “So What.” There’s also the Moby-produced remix of “Until It Sleeps,” a fascinating glimpse into 90s style-blending.

The included book features essays from producer Bob Rock, photographer Anton Corbijn, artist Andres Serrano, and former bassist Jason Newsted, among others. Their reflections offer behind-the-scenes perspectives on an album that divided opinion but undeniably expanded Metallica’s creative range.

Nearly 30 years later, Load remains a bold and unexpected chapter in Metallica’s story. This reissue reframes the album as more than a stylistic detour—it was a defining moment when the band chose reinvention over repetition. For newcomers and longtime listeners alike, it’s a rare chance to revisit the sound of a band rewriting its own rules.

Find and listen to “Load (Remastered)”, digitally, here:

Tracklisting:

1CD – Load (Remastered)

Gatefold digisleeve, disc wallet, 32 page booklet.

Track Listing:

3CD – Load (Remastered Expanded Edition)

Fold out digipack, 36 page booklet, embossing on front cover.

Track Listing:

CD 1: Load (Remastered)

CD 2: Riffs, Demos & Rough Mixes

1 Bitch (‘Ain’t My Bitch’ Original Arrangement Rough Mix) 06:11

2 2 x 4 (Take 16) 06:09

3 Jack (‘The House Jack Built’ Re-Edit Version 1 Rough Mix) 06:56

4 F.O.B.D. (‘Until It Sleeps’ Rough Chorus Vocal Idea Mix) 04:54

5 Load (‘King Nothing’ Take 16) 05:42

6 Mouldy (‘Hero of the Day’ Instrumental Mix) 04:40

7 Boss (‘Bleeding Me’ Demo) 08:37

8 Believe (‘Cure’ Riff II) 00:32

9 Dusty (‘Poor Twisted Me’ Take 12) 04:16

10 Streamline (‘Wasting My Hate’ Original Arrangement Rough Mix) 04:47

11 Mama (‘Mama Said’ Acoustics Only Alternate Mix) 05:29

12 NC-17 (‘Thorn Within’ Riff) 00:57

13 The Blue and The Gray (and The Red) (‘Ronnie’ Vocal Idea) 07:56

14 Outlaw (‘The Outlaw Torn’ Outlaw of Torn Vocal Tag Alternate Mix) 11:16

CD 3: Poor Touring Me

1 Ain’t My Bitch (Live at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA – August 4th, 1996) 05:01

2 2 x 4 (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th,1995) 05:47

3 The House Jack Built (Birmingham, England Rehearsal) 07:16

4 Until It Sleeps (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996) 04:13

5 King Nothing (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996) 07:03

6 Hero of the Day (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert) 04:26

7 Bleeding Me (Live in Stockholm, Sweden on November 16th, 1996) 08:13

8 Wasting My Hate (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd,1996) 03:57

9 Mama Said (Live on Sverige-Sovjet in Stockholm, Sweden on November 15th, 1996) 04:42

10 Devil’s Dance (Live in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada on September 3rd, 1995) 05:58

11 Fuel (Live at Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, IL – February 9th, 1997) 04:25

12 Overkill (Live at Earls Court, London, UK – October 12th, 1996) 04:01

13 Kill/Ride Medley (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England -August 26th, 1995) 09:53

Cassette – Load (Remastered)

Jewel case, standard cassette, fold out booklet + download card.

Track Listing:

SIDE 1

2LP (Black) – Load (Remastered)

Gatefold sleeve, plain inners, printed insert with lyrics

2LP (Colour) – Load (Remastered)

‘Poor Twisted Orange’ vinyl, gatefold sleeve, plain inners, printed insert with lyrics

Deluxe Box Set – Load (Remastered Deluxe Box Set)

This has both versions (and more) of “The Outlaw Torn” on it

LP 1 & 2: Load (Remastered)

LP 3: Mama Said pic disc

LP 4-6: Loadapalooza ’96

CD 1: Load (Remastered)

CD 2-6: Shadowcast (Riffs, Demos, Rough Mixes, etc)

CD 7: B-Sides & Rarities

CD 8 & 9: Escape from the Studio ’96

CD 10 & 11: Club Shows & Rehearsals

CD 12 & 13: Poor Norwegian Me ’96

CD 14 & 15: Poor Touring Me ’96 – ’97

DVD 1: Studio Shit & U.K. Shenanigans

DVD 2: Polar Beach Party

DVD 3: Poor Swedish Me ’96

DVD 4: On the Air & TV Appearances

Ephemera includes:

1. Pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards

2. Pushead patch

3. 11×17 Lollapalooza poster

4. 8×10 Rolling Stone cover

5. 5-pack of guitar/bass picks

6. Folder w/lyric sheets

7. Two tour lams

8. 128-page book