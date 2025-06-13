back to top
Kendrick Lamar Dominates Toronto Show With “Not Like Us” Amid Drake Feud

SZA joins Kendrick Lamar on a historic night in Toronto as fans crown him the winner of hip-hop’s biggest beef.

By Echo Langford
In one of the most defining moments of 2025’s hip-hop scene, Kendrick Lamar took over Toronto’s Rogers Centre with a blistering performance of “Not Like Us,” his now-iconic diss track aimed at Drake. The performance, part of the Grand National Tour with SZA, marked Kendrick’s first return to the city since tensions with the Toronto native reached a boiling point in 2024.

Despite speculation that Lamar might address the beef directly onstage, the Compton rapper let his music speak louder than words. As “Not Like Us” echoed through the stadium, the crowd responded with thunderous applause, turning what could’ve been a tense moment into a triumphant celebration. For nearly two minutes after the track ended, fans chanted “one more time,” clearly siding with Lamar in the ongoing feud. He didn’t perform it again—but the message was loud and clear.

Ironically, Drake had planned to livestream with internet star Kai Cenat on Twitch during the same time slot as Lamar’s concert. The event, tied to a $300,000 giveaway and fan-created music video for “Somebody Loves Me,” was ultimately postponed, creating more buzz than impact.

The Grand National Tour continues to solidify Kendrick’s legacy—not just as a lyrical powerhouse, but as a cultural force. In Drake’s own city, on a stage he’s never played, Kendrick took a victory lap without uttering a single word about the beef. The applause said it all.

