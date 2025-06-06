Lil Wayne Drops “Tha Carter VI” – A Genre-Bending Return with Star Power

Lil Wayne has officially released Tha Carter VI, marking a powerful return to his legendary album series after a seven-year hiatus. Dropped on June 6, 2025, the 19-track project showcases the New Orleans icon’s timeless flow, genre-blending versatility, and fearless evolution.

This sixth installment of Tha Carter series includes an all-star cast of collaborators: Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Jelly Roll, MGK, Andrea Bocelli, and even U2’s Bono. His son, Kameron Carter, also makes an appearance, continuing Wayne’s legacy with heart and flair. Production credits include industry heavyweights Wheezy and Ye (formerly Kanye West), adding a unique sonic texture to the project.

Lil Wayne gave fans a preview with the lead single “The Days” featuring Bono, which debuted as part of an NBA Finals promo on ESPN. It’s a genre-crossing anthem that fuses rap and rock, hinting at the experimental flavor of the full album.

Beyond the music, Tha Carter VI is also a cultural moment. Wayne is celebrating the release with his first-ever solo headline show at Madison Square Garden—a historic night that also launches the Tha Carter VI Tour. The 34-date North American run will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and Detroit, wrapping up in Florida this October.

Fans can dive deeper into the C6 era with exclusive merch collaborations featuring BAPE and Barriers, available now on Wayne’s official site.

More than just an album, Tha Carter VI is a statement: Lil Wayne is not only still in the game—he’s leading it.

Tha Carter VI Tracklist:

1. King Carter

2. Welcome To Tha Carter

3. Bells

4. Hip-Hop ft. BigXThaPlug, Jay Jones

5. Sharks ft. Jelly Roll, Big Sean

6. Banned From No

7. The Days ft. Bono

8. Cotton Candy ft. 2Chainz

9. Flex Up

10. Island Holiday

11. Loki’s Theme

12. If I Played Guitar

13. Peanuts 2 N Elephant

14. Rari ft. Kameron Carter

15. Maria ft. Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean

16. Bein Myself ft. Mannie Fresh

17. Mula Komin In ft. Lil Novi

18. Alone In The Studio With My Gun ft. MGK, Kodak Black

19. Written History