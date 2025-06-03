Lil Wayne Launches ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour with New Album Drop This Friday

Lil Wayne is officially back—Tha Carter VI drops this Friday, June 6, 2025, and the five-time Grammy winner is hitting the road with a massive North American tour to celebrate. The tour launches the same night with a high-profile headlining performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Tha Carter VI Tour will span 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more through October 2. While the MSG show is a solo spotlight for Wayne, most tour dates will feature support from Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. Rapper NoCap is also set to join select dates, and a special performance by the Hot Boys is scheduled for September 22 in Oklahoma City—marking a rare on-stage reunion with Wayne’s original Cash Money crew.

This tour doubles as a celebration of over 20 years of Tha Carter series, which began in 2004 and helped redefine Southern rap. As revealed in Rolling Stone’s May 2025 cover story, Wayne teased that Tha Carter VI will feature a bold mix of collaborators including his son Kameron, Bono, MGK, and Elephant Man.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presales launching June 4. VIP packages offering early access, exclusive merch, and premium seating are also available through Granted.co.

With both the album and tour dropping the same day, June 6 marks a major cultural moment for rap fans. Whether you’ve followed Wayne since the first Carter or are discovering him anew, Tha Carter VI promises to be a defining chapter.

THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#

Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%

Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#

Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#

Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

^ Already On-Sale

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys