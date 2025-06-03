Lil Wayne Launches ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour with New Album Drop This Friday

Lil Wayne is officially back—Tha Carter VI drops this Friday, June 6, 2025, and the five-time Grammy winner is hitting the road with a massive North American tour to celebrate. The tour launches the same night with a high-profile headlining performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The Tha Carter VI Tour will span 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more through October 2. While the MSG show is a solo spotlight for Wayne, most tour dates will feature support from Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. Rapper NoCap is also set to join select dates, and a special performance by the Hot Boys is scheduled for September 22 in Oklahoma City—marking a rare on-stage reunion with Wayne’s original Cash Money crew.
This tour doubles as a celebration of over 20 years of Tha Carter series, which began in 2004 and helped redefine Southern rap. As revealed in Rolling Stone’s May 2025 cover story, Wayne teased that Tha Carter VI will feature a bold mix of collaborators including his son Kameron, Bono, MGK, and Elephant Man.
Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presales launching June 4. VIP packages offering early access, exclusive merch, and premium seating are also available through Granted.co.
With both the album and tour dropping the same day, June 6 marks a major cultural moment for rap fans. Whether you’ve followed Wayne since the first Carter or are discovering him anew, Tha Carter VI promises to be a defining chapter.
THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#
Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#
Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%
Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#
Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#
Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
^ Already On-Sale
# with NoCap
% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys