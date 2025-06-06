KAAZE Drops Festival Anthem “Reach Out I’ll Be There” – A Techno Twist on a Motown Classic

Swedish producer KAAZE is setting fire to the 2025 festival circuit with his latest single, “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” out now on Smash The House. Known for his high-energy blend of underground grit and mainstage euphoria, KAAZE reimagines The Four Tops’ Motown classic into a powerhouse techno anthem fit for global dancefloors.

Stripping back the soul of the original and reconstructing it with hammering kicks, industrial synths, and tension-heavy build-ups, KAAZE delivers a version that honors its roots while blasting into the future. The iconic vocal hook is chopped, looped, and pitch-shifted into an electrifying centerpiece designed for peak-time sing-alongs.

Dubbed as part of his signature hōt tëknō sound, the track arrives just as KAAZE dominates the summer lineup. Currently ranked #48 in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, he’s slated for appearances at Neversea, Parookaville, Beats For Love, and more throughout his global tour.

This release follows the explosive success of his RESONANCE North America and Canada debut tour earlier this year, which helped skyrocket demand for his raw yet accessible sound. KAAZE has carved out a unique lane—bridging the emotion of classic tunes with the muscle of techno—and “Reach Out I’ll Be There” is a perfect example of this bold direction.

As the festival season heats up, expect this track to echo across open fields and packed stadiums alike. With KAAZE behind the decks, dancefloors are in for a summer they won’t forget.

Stream “Reach Out I’ll Be There”.