Queens of the Stone Age Release Haunting ‘Alive in the Catacombs’ Concert Film

Queens of the Stone Age have emerged from the shadows—literally—with their new concert film Alive in the Catacombs, now available to stream and download via the band’s official website. Filmed in July 2024 beneath the streets of Paris, the live performance captures Josh Homme and his bandmates playing amidst the centuries-old bones of the Catacombs, surrounded by what Homme jokingly calls “the biggest audience we’ve ever played for.”

Originally planned as part of their The End Is Nero tour, the underground show took place just before the band was forced to postpone their remaining dates due to Homme’s unexpected medical emergency. The setting is as surreal as the situation that birthed it. From custom lighting and ambient acoustics to an unexpected string quartet, Alive in the Catacombs transforms QOTSA’s blistering rock into an ethereal, intimate experience.

Accompanying the film is a 48-hour exclusive mini-documentary, Alive in Paris and Before, which dives into the emotional buildup to the performance. It explores the band’s internal discussions about Homme’s health, the tough decision to pause touring, and the logistics of performing beneath Paris’ haunted soil.

The release of both films marks a powerful return for QOTSA as they gear up for their rescheduled US tour. Kicking off June 10–11 in Boston, the run includes stops in Atlantic City, Cincinnati, and a final date in Chicago on June 21.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious newcomer, Alive in the Catacombs is an unmissable entry in QOTSA’s legendary live catalog. Stream it now—and feel the chill of rock ‘n’ roll among the dead.