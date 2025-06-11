Nicki Minaj Reunites With Lil Wayne on Fiery “Banned From NO (Remix)”

After being noticeably absent from Tha Carter VI, Nicki Minaj has made her explosive return alongside Lil Wayne on the newly released “Banned From NO (Remix)” — and it’s pure Young Money magic.

Released at midnight on June 11, the remix is a lyrical reunion fans have been craving since rumors swirled of a possible Nicki appearance on Wayne’s latest album. Though that didn’t materialize last Friday when Tha Carter VI dropped, the remix lands just days later, reigniting one of hip-hop’s most iconic partnerships.

Minaj jumps on the track with a commanding chorus, lacing NBA team names into clever punchlines with references to the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers. Her wordplay is as sharp as ever — and so are her shots.

- Advertisement -

In one of the song’s most pointed bars, she targets former NFL star and outspoken media personality Shannon Sharpe, rapping:

“If I send a pic of Shannon you ain’t that Sharpe / ‘Cause you still can’t spell Prague and that’s horrible.”

Nicki also throws shade at the NFL, referencing their decision to snub Lil Wayne — a New Orleans native — for the Super Bowl Halftime Show:

“NFL, fire some n—as and then call us.”

In a moment of tribute, she even echoes one of Wayne’s legendary lines: “Weezy F Baby and the F is for Phenomenal.”

“Banned From NO (Remix)” marks the first Minaj-Wayne collaboration since “RNB” from Pink Friday 2 (2023), and it arrives as Minaj reportedly begins work on Pink Friday 3.

Stream the remix below and witness two rap titans back in sync.