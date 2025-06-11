Noel Gallagher & Mantra of the Cosmos Drop Psychedelic Banger “Domino Bones”

Noel Gallagher has returned to the spotlight with a sonic explosion, teaming up with acid-rock supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos for their latest single, “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous).” The band, featuring Shaun Ryder and Bez of Happy Mondays, Andy Bell of Ride and Oasis, and drummer Zak Starkey—also formerly of The Who and Oasis—first teased the track earlier this year with a limited vinyl release. Now, the swirling, psychedelic anthem is available on all major streaming platforms.

The song draws from multiple artistic worlds—Gallagher himself describes it as “Dylan, Dali, Ginsberg and a bit of cosmic jibber-jabber.” Add in Bez’s unmistakable groove, Andy Bell’s multi-instrumental flair, and Starkey’s intense drumming, and the result is a hypnotic, acid-drenched journey that defies genres.

The project made headlines in January after two unforgettable gigs at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, paying homage to Ringo Starr’s early Beatles days. Starkey, Ringo’s son, called the track “an amazing collaboration with some of the greatest musicians of our generation.” The name “Domino Bones” is a nod to Bez’s first band, giving the track even deeper cultural roots.

With Gallagher’s Oasis reunion tour kicking off July 4 in Cardiff—featuring Bell on bass—it’s shaping up to be a monumental year for fans. Meanwhile, Starkey’s dramatic exit from The Who hasn’t slowed him down; 2025 may just be the year of Mantra of the Cosmos.

Listen to “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)” now and witness the rebirth of British psych rock.