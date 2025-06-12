Brian Wilson Dies at 82: Beach Boys Genius Who Changed Music Forever

Brian Wilson, the visionary behind the Beach Boys and one of music’s most influential minds, has died at the age of 82. His family announced the news, sharing that “there are no words” and asking for privacy during this time of mourning.

A defining figure of American pop, Wilson’s “pocket symphonies” shaped an era. From surf anthems to experimental masterpieces, his work redefined what pop could be. His magnum opus Pet Sounds, influenced by The Beatles’ Rubber Soul, inspired Paul McCartney’s Sgt. Pepper’s, cementing a creative rivalry that elevated both bands—and the artform.

Behind the harmonies lay a turbulent life. After early fame with the Beach Boys—alongside brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine—Wilson retreated from touring due to mental health struggles. He found refuge in the studio, pushing sonic boundaries on hits like “Good Vibrations,” reportedly costing $16,000 and taking six months to complete.

His ambitious project Smile collapsed under the weight of its chaotic sessions, drug use, and emotional instability. Years later, Wilson resurrected it as a solo triumph in the 2000s. The 1980s and ’90s were marked by legal battles and controversial therapy under Eugene Landy, but a resurgence came with his marriage to Melinda Ledbetter and a renewed creative spirit.

In 2011, Wilson reunited with the Beach Boys for their 50th anniversary tour, offering fans one final glimpse of the band’s magic. His final years were spent battling a neurocognitive disorder, worsened after Melinda’s death.

More than just a pop icon, Brian Wilson was a composer of emotion—turning joy, pain, and isolation into sound. As he once said, “Being happy is hard work.” Few worked harder to make others feel it.