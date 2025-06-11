Nick Cave Opens 2025 European Tour in Zurich with Colin Greenwood and Rare Covers

Nick Cave launched his 2025 European tour with a stunning performance at Theater 11 in Zurich, setting a powerful and emotional tone for the summer-long journey ahead.

While billed as a solo tour, Cave was joined onstage by Colin Greenwood, bassist of Radiohead, adding a rich instrumental presence to the evening’s haunting and intimate atmosphere. Together, they delivered a 22-song set that blended deep cuts, fan favorites, and rare covers with striking elegance.

The show opened with “Girl in Amber” from the 2016 album Skeleton Tree, immersing the audience in Cave’s signature melancholy from the very first note. He closed the night with the timeless ballad “Into My Arms,” drawing a standing ovation and emotional resonance that echoed long after the final chord.

Among the standout moments were two poignant covers: Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche” and T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer.” Both were performed with raw vulnerability, paying tribute to Cave’s musical influences while reinterpreting them through his own poetic lens.

Cave’s stage presence, stripped down yet magnetic, combined with Greenwood’s subtle textures, created an atmosphere that was as spiritually moving as it was musically rich. The minimalist setup allowed the emotional weight of each song to take center stage.

With Zurich setting the tone, fans across Europe can expect a tour filled with quiet intensity, unforgettable interpretations, and the unmistakable energy only Nick Cave can summon. The 2025 European tour has only just begun—but it’s already clear it will be one of the year’s most powerful live experiences.

Setlist:

Girl in Amber

Higgs Boson Blues

Jesus of the Moon

Cinnamon Horses

Galleon Ship

O Children

I Need You

Long Dark Night

Joy

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

Balcony Man

The Mercy Seat

Waiting for You

The Ship Song

The Weeping Song

Skeleton Tree

Jubilee Street

Push the Sky Way

Bis:

Avalanche (cover di Leonard Cohen)

More News From Nowhere

Cosmic Dancer (cover dei T.Rex)

Into My Arms