Nick Cave Opens 2025 European Tour in Zurich with Colin Greenwood and Rare Covers

Nick Cave launched his 2025 European tour with a stunning performance at Theater 11 in Zurich, setting a powerful and emotional tone for the summer-long journey ahead.
While billed as a solo tour, Cave was joined onstage by Colin Greenwood, bassist of Radiohead, adding a rich instrumental presence to the evening’s haunting and intimate atmosphere. Together, they delivered a 22-song set that blended deep cuts, fan favorites, and rare covers with striking elegance.
The show opened with “Girl in Amber” from the 2016 album Skeleton Tree, immersing the audience in Cave’s signature melancholy from the very first note. He closed the night with the timeless ballad “Into My Arms,” drawing a standing ovation and emotional resonance that echoed long after the final chord.
Among the standout moments were two poignant covers: Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche” and T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer.” Both were performed with raw vulnerability, paying tribute to Cave’s musical influences while reinterpreting them through his own poetic lens.
Cave’s stage presence, stripped down yet magnetic, combined with Greenwood’s subtle textures, created an atmosphere that was as spiritually moving as it was musically rich. The minimalist setup allowed the emotional weight of each song to take center stage.
With Zurich setting the tone, fans across Europe can expect a tour filled with quiet intensity, unforgettable interpretations, and the unmistakable energy only Nick Cave can summon. The 2025 European tour has only just begun—but it’s already clear it will be one of the year’s most powerful live experiences.
Setlist:
Girl in Amber
Higgs Boson Blues
Jesus of the Moon
Cinnamon Horses
Galleon Ship
O Children
I Need You
Long Dark Night
Joy
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Balcony Man
The Mercy Seat
Waiting for You
The Ship Song
The Weeping Song
Skeleton Tree
Jubilee Street
Push the Sky Way
Bis:
Avalanche (cover di Leonard Cohen)
More News From Nowhere
Cosmic Dancer (cover dei T.Rex)
Into My Arms