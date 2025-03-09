Lady Gaga Shines on SNL with Electrifying ‘Mayhem’ Performances

Lady Gaga brought unparalleled energy to Saturday Night Live on March 8, delivering two unforgettable performances from her newly released album, Mayhem. Pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, she turned Studio 8H into her own electrifying stage.

She kicked off with Abracadabra, mesmerizing the audience with a visually stunning performance. Encased in a neon-lit structure, Gaga moved with hypnotic precision alongside a team of angular, futuristic dancers, making the spectacle feel like a high-concept music video brought to life.

For her second act, Gaga unleashed Killah, a funk-rock-infused track that oozed raw energy. Starting off backstage, she stormed through the corridors before bursting onto the main stage, backed by a powerhouse live band. Channeling classic rock icons, she thrashed at the drums and capped the performance with a fierce, guttural howl—an electrifying moment that left fans in awe.

- Advertisement -

This marks Gaga’s fifth SNL performance and her second time hosting, adding yet another milestone to her legacy. Just weeks earlier, she appeared in the show’s 50th-anniversary special, surprising viewers with a hilarious Lonely Island medley alongside Andy Samberg.

With Mayhem already making waves, Gaga’s SNL showcase proved once again why she remains one of the most dynamic performers in music today.