Lady Gaga to Host & Perform on Saturday Night Live Ahead of Mayhem Release

Lady Gaga is making a highly anticipated return to Saturday Night Live, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest on March 8—just one day after dropping her new album, Mayhem.

This marks Gaga’s fifth SNL performance and second time as host, cementing her place as a show favorite. Fans can expect a night of electrifying performances and comedic moments, as the pop icon celebrates the launch of her first studio album since Chromatica (2020).

The announcement follows Gaga’s surprise SNL 50th anniversary appearance, where she joined Andy Samberg for a nostalgic Lonely Island medley, including a rendition of ‘Dick In A Box.’

With new music, a major TV appearance, and the excitement of Mayhem’s release, March is shaping up to be a massive month for Lady Gaga.

