back to top
Greek Edition

Lady Gaga to Host & Perform on Saturday Night Live Ahead of Mayhem Release

The Pop Icon Returns to SNL for Double Duty on March 8

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Lady Gaga facing her inner demons in “Disease” music video

Lady Gaga is making a highly anticipated return to Saturday Night Live, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest on March 8—just one day after dropping her new album, Mayhem.

This marks Gaga’s fifth SNL performance and second time as host, cementing her place as a show favorite. Fans can expect a night of electrifying performances and comedic moments, as the pop icon celebrates the launch of her first studio album since Chromatica (2020).

The announcement follows Gaga’s surprise SNL 50th anniversary appearance, where she joined Andy Samberg for a nostalgic Lonely Island medley, including a rendition of ‘Dick In A Box.’

- Advertisement -

With new music, a major TV appearance, and the excitement of Mayhem’s release, March is shaping up to be a massive month for Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga Unveils ‘MAYHEM’ Tracklist: Full Song List & Exciting Features

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved