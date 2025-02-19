back to top
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Aim for No. 1 Debut with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

The Duo’s Collab Project Breaks Streaming Records and Eyes Billboard 200 Domination

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U breaks streaming records

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to claim the No. 1 spot on next week’s Billboard 200 with their highly anticipated collaborative project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

According to HITS Daily Double, the album is projected to earn 250,000 equivalent album units, including 28,000 in pure sales. The 21-track release, which dropped on Valentine’s Day, also broke the record for the biggest R&B/soul album debut in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U marks Drake’s first full-length release since For All the Dogs in 2023 and PND’s return following P4 in 2024. The duo enlisted Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba for guest appearances, with production from frequent collaborators Noel Cadastre, Gordo, and Jordan Ullman.

With record-breaking streaming numbers and massive first-week projections, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest releases.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

