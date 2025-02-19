back to top
Tems Becomes First African Female Artist to Hit 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

The Nigerian Star Achieves the Milestone with Future & Drake’s ‘WAIT FOR U’

Tems has officially become the first African female artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, achieving the milestone with Future’s hit single ‘WAIT FOR U,’ featuring Drake.

The track, which samples Tems’ 2020 song ‘Higher’, was featured on Future’s album I NEVER LIKED YOU and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It later won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, marking Tems’ first Grammy win.

Beyond music, Tems has been making major moves in 2025. She recently joined San Diego Football Club’s ownership group and will headline SXSW London on June 5.

With two Grammy wins and a billion streams, Tems continues to redefine global success for African artists.

