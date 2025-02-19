A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty in 2021 Shooting Trial

After nearly a month-long trial in Los Angeles, A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of all charges related to a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend A$AP Relli. The verdict, delivered by an LA jury, marks the end of a high-profile legal battle in which Rocky faced up to 24 years in prison.

The courtroom erupted in celebration when the verdict was read, with Rihanna—Rocky’s longtime partner—among the first to embrace him. According to the LA Times, Rocky later thanked the jury for “saving my life” and stated that they “made the right decision.”

The trial, which began on January 24, saw prosecutors arguing that Rocky—real name Rakim Mayers—fired multiple shots from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, allegedly grazing A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron). However, Rocky’s defense team refuted the allegations, stating that he had only fired “two warning shots” from a starter gun to de-escalate a fight involving A$AP Illz (real name Illijah Ulanger), another member of the A$AP Mob.

With the not guilty verdict, A$AP Rocky is now free from legal repercussions, allowing him to focus on his music career and family life with Rihanna.

