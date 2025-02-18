Lady Gaga Unveils ‘MAYHEM’ Tracklist: Full Song List & Exciting Features

Lady Gaga has officially unveiled the complete tracklist for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, MAYHEM. Set for release on March 7, the album promises an electrifying mix of pop, dance, and experimental sounds, featuring 14 dynamic tracks that showcase Gaga’s signature artistry.

The tracklist reveal came via Instagram on February 18, where the pop icon shared a visually striking animated graphic, accompanied by a pulsating instrumental loop. Among the standout details, MAYHEM includes three previously released singles—‘Die With A Smile’ (feat. Bruno Mars), ‘Disease,’ and ‘Abracadabra.’

One of the biggest surprises is a feature from Gesaffelstein on the track ‘Killah’. The renowned French electronic producer, known for his dark, atmospheric beats and collaborations with Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams, is set to bring a unique edge to Gaga’s sound.

- Advertisement -



Full ‘MAYHEM’ Tracklist:



Disease

Abracadabra

Garden Of Eden

Perfect Celebrity

Vanish Into You

Killah (feat. Gesaffelstein)

Zombieboy

LoveDrug

How Bad Do U Want Me

Don’t Call Tonight

Shadow Of A Man

The Beast

Blade Of Grass

Die With A Smile (feat. Bruno Mars)

Fans can pre-order and pre-save MAYHEM now, building anticipation for what promises to be one of Lady Gaga’s most thrilling and adventurous albums yet.