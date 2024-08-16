Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Drop New Duet ‘Die With a Smile’ Alongside Vintage-Inspired Music Video

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have teamed up for a stunning new single titled “Die With a Smile,” released alongside a vintage-inspired music video that perfectly complements the track’s emotional depth. The highly anticipated collaboration dropped on Thursday night, instantly capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

“Die With a Smile” is a soulful ballad that echoes the stylistic elements of Mars’ acclaimed 2021 Soul Sonic project. The song is built on soaring vocals, a powerful chorus, gently strummed guitars, and a breathtaking climax. Mars opens the song with his smooth, emotive voice, followed by Gaga’s equally captivating performance in the second verse. The duo’s chemistry shines through as they harmonize, playing off each other’s vocal strengths to deliver a truly memorable musical experience.

The accompanying music video adds another layer of charm to the release, drawing inspiration from 1970s Nashville television appearances. In the video, Mars and Gaga are dressed in matching light blue suits with red shirts, evoking a classic country aesthetic. Gaga sports a Dolly Parton-inspired hairstyle, while Mars dons a white cowboy hat and strums a vintage hollow-body electric guitar. The video concludes with a heartwarming scene featuring the pair inside an animated heart, further emphasizing the song’s themes of love and connection.

The collaboration between Gaga and Mars came about during a late-night studio session in Malibu. As Gaga was finishing her own album, Mars invited her to listen to a project he was working on. The pair ended up staying up all night, writing and recording “Die With a Smile” together. Gaga expressed her admiration for Mars, calling his talent “beyond explanation” and noting that “there’s no one like him.” Mars, in turn, described working with Gaga as an honor, praising her as an icon who brings a magical quality to the song.

The single was co-produced by Gaga, Mars, Andrew Watt, and D’Mile, with Watt also contributing lead guitar and D’Mile playing bass and drums. The songwriting team included heavyweights like James Fauntleroy, known for his work with Mars, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, and Beyoncé.

As Gaga prepares for her role in the upcoming musical film Joker: Folie À Deux, “Die With a Smile” serves as a testament to her versatility as an artist, while Mars continues to solidify his place as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation. The song, though unrelated to Gaga’s upcoming film, carries a thematic resonance that feels fitting for the Joker’s dark and twisted world.