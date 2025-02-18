The Chainsmokers Announce Headline Show at The Brooklyn Mirage

The Chainsmokers are returning to New York City for a massive headline show at the legendary Brooklyn Mirage on May 22, 2025. Presented by Avant Gardner, the Grammy-winning duo will bring their signature high-energy production to one of the world’s most iconic open-air venues, set to unveil an exciting new format.

The show follows a historic year for The Chainsmokers. In 2024, their album No Hard Feelings became a critical and chart success, with the hit single Addicted—a collaboration with Mwaki producer Zerb—dominating the global charts. As they approach the 10th anniversary of their debut EP, the duo is also revisiting their progressive house roots, releasing exclusive remixes for fans on SoundCloud.

In addition to their Vegas residency, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will headline Taipei’s Riverside Park, Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte, and EDC China before bringing their electrifying show to NYC.

🎟 TICKETS: Visit thechainsmokers.com for full tour details.

🔹 Presale begins Thursday, February 20, at 12 PM ET via HIVE: Get presale tickets

🔹 General on-sale starts Friday, February 21, at 12 PM ET via DICE: Buy tickets here

Don’t miss your chance to see The Chainsmokers live at Brooklyn Mirage!