Chappell Roan Teases New Song The Giver Through Mysterious Hotline

Chappell Roan has found a creative way to tease her highly anticipated track The Giver—through a cryptic hotline number shared with fans.

Over the weekend, Roan posted the phone number 620-468-8646 (or 620-HOT-TOGO) on her Instagram Stories, sparking excitement and curiosity. Calling the number presents fans with a list of seemingly random options, such as booking a dentist appointment, reaching an attorney, or reporting a plumbing issue. However, selecting each option leads to a different lo-fi snippet of The Giver being played.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the song’s release for months, and this latest tease suggests an official drop could be imminent. If released soon, The Giver would be Roan’s first new track since her viral hit Good Luck, Babe.

Check out all the snippets shared in the post below!

all of the new snippets of chappell roan's upcoming single 'the giver'! pic.twitter.com/liAUqY78SM — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) February 17, 2025