Peter Gabriel Announces New Album O/I and Reflects on The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Peter Gabriel has announced that his upcoming album will be titled O/I. In an interview with Mojo magazine, the legendary musician revealed that he is currently working on demos for the project, which is thematically connected to his 2023 album I/O. Gabriel also referenced Italian designer Gaetano Pesce’s idea that “imperfection is beauty,” stating, “I am a master of imperfection.”

The interview also touches on the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Genesis’ iconic 1974 album. The reissue, set for release on March 28, 2025, will include a remastered version of the original album, a new Dolby Atmos mix, a full live recording from the Shrine Auditorium (January 24, 1975), and three previously unreleased demo tracks.

While reflecting on Genesis’ history, Gabriel ruled out the possibility of a reunion similar to their 1982 benefit concert, which helped him recover from financial struggles following the initial failure of his WOMAD festival. “They saved me from bankruptcy, and that meant a lot,” he admitted. However, he prefers to focus on emotionally resonant projects rather than commercially-driven reunions.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, former Genesis members continue their own musical journeys. Mike Rutherford is working on new material for the next Mike & The Mechanics album, while Tony Banks remains active in his home studio—though he admits he’s unsure what project he’s composing for.

Phil Collins, whose health has been a concern for fans, gave a candid update, stating, “I keep thinking about going downstairs to my studio and seeing what happens, but I just don’t have the desire anymore. The truth is, I’m very sick.”

Collins also recalled a rare moment of warmth after Genesis’ final concert in 2022: “As I was leaving, Tony Banks hugged me—I don’t think he’s ever done that before. It was very sweet.” Banks, known for his reserved demeanor, acknowledged, “I’m not very comfortable with hugs, but it’s nice if Phil remembers it that way. He’s special to me.”

With Gabriel’s O/I in the works and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway receiving a deluxe reissue, Genesis fans have much to look forward to in 2025.