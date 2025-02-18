Taylor Swift Makes History as IFPI’s Biggest Global Artist for Fifth Time

Taylor Swift has officially dominated 2024, solidifying her status as the biggest artist on the planet. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has crowned her the world’s top-selling artist for the fifth time, making history as the only musician to achieve this feat.

Swift claimed the No. 1 spot over Canadian rapper Drake and K-pop group SEVENTEEN, who placed second and third, respectively. This marks her third consecutive year winning the title, following previous victories in 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

The IFPI award recognizes global success across streaming, downloads, and physical sales, making it the most comprehensive ranking of an artist’s impact worldwide. While both Drake and BTS have earned multiple IFPI Global Recording Artist wins in the past, Swift’s five-title streak puts her in a league of her own.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the overall title, Swift also dominated the IFPI’s year-end charts with The Tortured Poets Department. The album topped the Global Album Chart, Global Vinyl Album Chart, Global Streaming Album Chart, and Global Album Sales Chart—showcasing her unprecedented success across all music formats.

With her unstoppable momentum and record-breaking achievements, Taylor Swift’s reign as the biggest artist in the world shows no signs of slowing down.