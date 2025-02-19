back to top
Rick Buckler, Drummer of The Jam, Dies at 69

The Mod Revival Pioneer Passed Away Peacefully After a Short Illness

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Rick Buckler, the drummer of The Jam and a defining figure in the UK’s mod revival movement, has passed away at 69. His family confirmed that he died peacefully on February 18 after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones in his hometown of Woking, England.

Buckler, along with Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton, helped shape the sound of British rock in the late 1970s and early ’80s. The Jam’s explosive debut, In The City (1977), launched a streak of 18 consecutive UK Top 40 singles, including No. 1 hits like “Going Underground” and “Town Called Malice”. Their influence extended far beyond their six-album run, laying the foundation for generations of British rock bands.

Though The Jam disbanded in 1982, Buckler remained active in music, forming Time UK and later reuniting with Foxton in From The Jam. He also chronicled the band’s legacy in multiple books, including his 2015 autobiography, That’s Entertainment: My Life in The Jam.

Paul Weller paid tribute, reflecting on their early years: “We went far beyond our dreams, and what we made stands the test of time.”

