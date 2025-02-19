back to top
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Unveils RUBY Tracklist with Star-Studded Collaborations

The Solo Album Features FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis

Jennie unveils RUBY tracklist with star collaborations

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially revealed the full tracklist for her highly anticipated solo album, RUBY. The 15-track project, set for release on March 7, blends K-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative sounds, featuring an impressive lineup of guest artists, including FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis.

Fans have already gotten a taste of the album with the lead single “Mantra”, which dropped in October 2024, and the Dominic Fike-assisted “Love Hangover”. Now, anticipation is growing for the next pre-release track, “ExtraL” featuring Doechii, set to arrive on February 21.

The full RUBY tracklist includes:

  • “Intro: JANE” (feat. FKJ)
  • “Like JENNIE”
  • “Start a War”
  • “Handlebars”
  • “With the JE (Way Up)”
  • “ExtraL” (feat. Doechii)
  • “ZEN”
  • “Damn Right”
  • “F.T.S.”
  • “Filter”
  • “Seoul City”
  • “Starlight”

With RUBY, Jennie is stepping beyond her BLACKPINK roots to make her mark as a global solo artist, blending multiple genres and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

