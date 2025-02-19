BLACKPINK’s Jennie Unveils RUBY Tracklist with Star-Studded Collaborations

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially revealed the full tracklist for her highly anticipated solo album, RUBY. The 15-track project, set for release on March 7, blends K-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative sounds, featuring an impressive lineup of guest artists, including FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis.

Fans have already gotten a taste of the album with the lead single “Mantra”, which dropped in October 2024, and the Dominic Fike-assisted “Love Hangover”. Now, anticipation is growing for the next pre-release track, “ExtraL” featuring Doechii, set to arrive on February 21.

The full RUBY tracklist includes:

- Advertisement -

“Intro: JANE” (feat. FKJ)

“Like JENNIE”

“Start a War”

“Handlebars”

“With the JE (Way Up)”

“ExtraL” (feat. Doechii)

“ZEN”

“Damn Right”

“F.T.S.”

“Filter”

“Seoul City”

“Starlight”

With RUBY, Jennie is stepping beyond her BLACKPINK roots to make her mark as a global solo artist, blending multiple genres and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.