Lady Gaga’s Triumphant VMA Comeback

Lady Gaga is officially set to perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first return to the VMA stage in five years. The pop icon will bring her “Mayhem Ball” energy to New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET, with the event airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

No stranger to the VMAs, Gaga previously delivered unforgettable performances in 2009 with “Paparazzi” and again in 2020 alongside Ariana Grande for their hit “Rain on Me.” This year, she leads all nominees with an impressive 12 nods, including Best Artist, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for her Bruno Mars duet “Die With a Smile.”

Her nominations also highlight tracks “Abracadabra” and new material from her latest chart-topping album Mayhem, released earlier this year. With Bruno Mars trailing at 11 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 10, Gaga is clearly the one to beat in 2025.

Star-Studded VMAs 2025 Lineup

Gaga joins a stacked list of performers that ensures the 2025 VMAs will be a night to remember. Confirmed artists include Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Alex Warren, and Tate McRae.

Two major honors will also headline the night: Mariah Carey will accept the Video Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes will receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Adding to the history-making lineup, Ricky Martin is set to become the first-ever recipient of the Latin Icon Award.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the show promises a blend of iconic tributes, groundbreaking performances, and unforgettable collaborations.

Gaga’s Busy 2025: Music, TV & Touring

The VMAs announcement comes as Lady Gaga is already dominating 2025. Her Mayhem Ball Tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in July, is traveling across major U.S. cities including Miami, New York, Toronto, and Chicago before heading to Europe with stops in London, Milan, and Barcelona.

Adding to the excitement, Gaga has been teasing her upcoming single “The Dead Dance,” dropping on September 3, the same day she makes her much-anticipated cameo in the second part of Tim Burton’s Wednesday series on Netflix.

Between her 12 VMA nominations, international tour, and new music, Lady Gaga is proving once again why she remains pop’s ultimate showstopper. And with her long-awaited VMA comeback, fans can expect a performance packed with theatrical flair, powerhouse vocals, and plenty of surprises.

