It finally happened. Kylie Jenner is now officially a pop girl. After years of teasing, the beauty mogul has stepped into the recording booth for real — and her debut comes with the help of L.A. duo Terror Jr on their new single “Fourth Strike.”

The song is a sleek, electro-pop banger that fuses Jenner’s early 2010s Tumblr energy with the glossy aesthetic that built her beauty empire. And yes — the track is dripping in King Kylie nostalgia.

A Full-Circle Pop Culture Moment

Back in 2016, Terror Jr’s mysterious debut single “Three Strikes” appeared in an ad for Kylie Cosmetics’ first-ever lip gloss line. The anonymity of the group had everyone convinced Kylie herself was behind the mic. She denied it at the time — but now, nearly a decade later, she’s actually doing it.

In “Fourth Strike,” Kylie breathes out lines like “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right,” mixing soft vocals and half-whispered rap bars. It’s seductive, playful, and very on-brand for the once-elusive “King Kylie” persona that made her an internet icon in 2014. The song ends with her whispering that same name — a wink to fans who’ve been waiting for her return.

The Return of “King Kylie”

The single doubles as the soundtrack for a new Kylie Cosmetics campaign titled “GLOSSES PART 2: KING KYLIE RETURNS.” The short film-style commercial sees Kylie stepping back into her chaotic-glam alter ego, complete with teal tones, heavy eyeliner, and early Tumblr-core rebellion.

In the ad, Kylie plays a prisoner being picked up by her mom Kris Jenner in a black convertible. Together, they speed off into the sunset — the ultimate mother-daughter power move. The visual feels straight out of an A24 film that doesn’t exist yet.

“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here 10 years later without your support.”

Translation: Kylie’s tapping back into the chaos that made her famous — and she knows exactly what she’s doing.

Meet Terror Jr — Kylie’s Mysterious Collaborators

Terror Jr, the duo made up of Lisa Vitale and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine (formerly of The Cataracs), first gained attention for their shadowy branding and glossy electro-pop. Their debut EP, Bop City (2016), helped define the sound of post-SoundCloud synth-pop.

When “Three Strikes” first dropped, the internet lost its mind trying to figure out if Kylie was the singer — sparking a full-blown mystery that lasted months. Now, the collaboration on “Fourth Strike” feels like a meta nod to that confusion.

For longtime fans, it’s poetic justice. For newcomers, it’s a surprisingly catchy pop cut that’s more than just a gimmick.

What’s Next for Kylie Jenner

Between music, cosmetics, and fashion, Kylie seems to be expanding her creative empire again. She’s also stepping into acting, starring alongside Charli XCX in A24’s upcoming film “The Moment,” directed by Aidan Zamiri — the visual mastermind behind Charli’s videos.

The film features a stacked cast including Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, and Shygirl, suggesting Kylie’s creative rebirth is part of a larger cultural rebrand.

Her move into music might not be about topping the charts — it’s about reclaiming her narrative and legacy in a way that feels nostalgic yet new. “Fourth Strike” proves she’s in on the joke — and owning it.

Cultural Impact

Love her or not, Kylie Jenner knows how to create a moment. “Fourth Strike” is more than a song; it’s a marketing masterstroke, a meme factory, and a nostalgic time capsule wrapped in a synth-pop beat.

It’s a reminder that in 2025, pop culture is all about the crossover — music, fashion, internet myth-making. Kylie’s debut blurs those lines flawlessly.

King Kylie isn’t just back. She never really left.

FAQ

Q1: Is Kylie Jenner actually singing on “Fourth Strike”?

Yes. Kylie provides whispery, melodic vocals and a short rap section, marking her first official appearance as a recording artist.

Q2: Who are Terror Jr?

Terror Jr is an electro-pop duo from Los Angeles known for their anonymous early releases and slick, hyperpop-adjacent sound.

Q3: What is the “King Kylie” collection?

It’s Kylie Jenner’s revamped cosmetics line inspired by her 2014 alter ego — a nostalgic nod to her early fame and aesthetic roots.