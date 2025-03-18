Kendrick Lamar’s “Luther” Becomes His Longest-Reigning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1

Kendrick Lamar is making history once again as his latest hit, Luther, secures a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This milestone officially makes it his longest-reigning chart-topper, surpassing the three-week runs of Not Like Us and Like That.

The track, which features SZA, has been dominating the charts with impressive numbers—garnering 55.6 million radio airplay impressions, 31.3 million official streams, and 3,000 sales in the week of March 7-13. For SZA, Luther extends her own record for the longest Hot 100 reign of her career, following her previous chart-toppers Slime You Out with Drake and Kill Bill.

Despite the song’s ongoing success, Kendrick’s album GNX, which houses Luther, moved down to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, making way for Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM. Still, with Luther continuing its dominant run, Kendrick Lamar’s impact on the charts remains undeniable. Fans will be eager to see how long the hit can hold onto the top spot.