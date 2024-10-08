Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna Decline Coachella 2025 Headline Offer

Fans excited to see Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna headline Coachella 2025 are in for a letdown, as the two megastars have reportedly turned down the opportunity. According to a recent Bloomberg report, both artists declined to headline the iconic music festival, leaving the event organizers scrambling for replacements to secure a sold-out event after two years of underwhelming ticket sales.

Sources suggest that Kendrick Lamar’s prior commitment to the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, happening on February 9 at the Caesar Superdome, played a key role in his decision. Meanwhile, Rihanna, who dazzled fans during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, has shown little interest in returning to the festival circuit, prioritizing other ventures over Coachella’s lucrative offer. Despite ongoing rumors of a potential tour, Rihanna remains focused on other projects, with no official plans for a major tour yet announced.

Festival co-founder Paul Tollett has reportedly been on the hunt for big-name acts since April, but the task has proven increasingly difficult. While Coachella offers a generous payout between $8 million to $12 million USD for the headlining act, top-tier artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift can earn even more through solo performances—sometimes up to $15 million in just one night.

To add to the challenges, Coachella’s 2023 event saw significant backlash after Frank Ocean’s headlining set was cut short, leaving fans disappointed and negatively impacting the festival’s reputation. As of now, the only confirmed act for Coachella 2025 is British DJ and producer Fred again.., but the search for additional star power continues.