The Tragic Loss of Nell Smith: A Rising Star in Music at Just 17

Nell Smith, a gifted 17-year-old musician, had already worked with the renowned band Flaming Lips and was preparing to release her second album under Bella Union, the label co-founded by Cocteau Twins members Simon Raymonde and Richard Guthrie. Known for producing acts like Fleet Foxes, Bella Union was gearing up for the release of Nell’s upcoming solo project.

The heartbreaking news of her passing was announced by Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne during a concert in Portland, Oregon, on October 6. Fighting back tears, Coyne informed the audience that Nell Smith had lost her life in a tragic car accident, though no further details are currently available. He reflected on the healing power of music, adding, “This reminds us once again of the power of music, and how comforting it can be to be with the ones you love.” Following the emotional announcement, the band performed “Suddenly Everything Has Changed.”

A Unique Connection with the Flaming Lips

Nell Smith first met the Flaming Lips as a fan, frequently attending their concerts in a colorful parrot costume, a sight that caught the attention of Coyne. Their bond began at the Sled Island Festival in Calgary in 2019, when Coyne, performing inside his signature bubble, noticed Nell, who was just 12 at the time. She even joined him for a brief duet during the show.

Their connection grew stronger over time, with Nell’s father, Jude, staying in touch with Coyne, sharing updates on her musical journey. During the pandemic, when an in-person recording session in Oklahoma was canceled, Coyne suggested that Nell use the downtime to record covers of Nick Cave songs. This project eventually evolved into her album of covers, Where the Viaduct Looms, showcasing her unique talent.

A Community in Mourning

In addition to Coyne’s heartfelt tribute, Bella Union co-founder Simon Raymonde also expressed his deep sorrow on Instagram. “We are all shocked and devastated by the sudden and tragic death of our dear friend and artist Nell Smith,” Raymonde wrote. “She was preparing to release her first solo album with us early next year. We recorded it in Brighton with Jack and Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles. We cannot comment further out of respect for Nell’s family as we all process this heartbreaking news.”

Another Heartbreaking Development

Sadly, Wayne Coyne also shared more troubling news for the Flaming Lips. Steven Drozd, the band’s long-time member, is currently dealing with the disappearance of his 16-year-old daughter, last seen in Seattle on October 5. Coyne took to social media to raise awareness, pleading for help in locating her. “URGENT!!! Please help if you can!!! Steven’s 16-year-old daughter is missing!!! Last seen at the Space Needle in Seattle on Saturday morning… More information will be shared as soon as possible.”

This tragic chain of events has left both the music community and fans heartbroken, as they reflect on the talent and potential lost far too soon.