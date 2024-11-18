Katy Perry’s 2025 UK Tour: ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ Supports Grassroots Music

Katy Perry’s 2025 UK Tour: Supporting Grassroots Music and Career-Spanning Hits

Pop superstar Katy Perry has officially announced her highly anticipated Lifetimes Tour, marking her first full UK tour in seven years. Set for October 2025, the tour will feature five arena shows across Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and London. Known for her powerhouse vocals and electrifying performances, Perry promises a celebration of her chart-topping career, from early hits to songs from her latest album, 143.

In a meaningful gesture, Perry has committed to donating £1 from every ticket sold on the UK leg of her tour to the Music Venue Trust (MVT). This organization champions grassroots music venues, ensuring spaces like Water Rats and Scala—where Perry performed her first UK shows in 2008—continue fostering new talent.

- Advertisement -

“I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK,” Perry said. “It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

The tour follows the release of 143, Perry’s seventh studio album, which debuted in September. With this album and tour, Perry seeks to reconnect with fans while supporting the grassroots venues that were instrumental in her early career.

Katy Perry’s 2025 UK Lifetimes Tour Dates

October 7 – Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

– Glasgow @ OVO Hydro October 8 – Manchester @ AO Arena

– Manchester @ AO Arena October 10 – Sheffield @ Utilita Arena

– Sheffield @ Utilita Arena October 11 – Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

– Birmingham @ Utilita Arena October 13 – London @ The O2

Mark Davyd, CEO of MVT, praised Perry for her contributions, stating, “This donation will help keep venues open, get emerging artists on tour, and ensure the grassroots music scene thrives.”

Tickets for The Lifetimes Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. (GMT) on November 22, 2024, with presales beginning November 20. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Don’t miss this career-spanning, feel-good event that combines Katy Perry’s music with her dedication to supporting the next generation of artists!